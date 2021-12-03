Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of DH opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

