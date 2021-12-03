Denali Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,840 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,589,964. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 884,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
