Denali Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,840 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,589,964. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 884,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

