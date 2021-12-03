Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

