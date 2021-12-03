DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in November

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

