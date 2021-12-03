Dero Trading 10% Lower This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $189.32 million and approximately $644,650.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $17.16 or 0.00031265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,878.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.07874132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00354393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.42 or 0.01001158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00083558 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00417019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00401361 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,033,924 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

