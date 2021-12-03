Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

