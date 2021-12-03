Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

