Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 219 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $19.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,888.24. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,504. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,941.36. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,786.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,622.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.