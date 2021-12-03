Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,159 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $69.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

