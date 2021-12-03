Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €61.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.00 ($64.77).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($78.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.