Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $10.50

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $12.77 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $745.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.