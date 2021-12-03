Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $506.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $506.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.86.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $383.64 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

