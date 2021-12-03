Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.