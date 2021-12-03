Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.