Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €158.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.41 ($180.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($173.47).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

