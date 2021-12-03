DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $560.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $140,009,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

