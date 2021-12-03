DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $76,753.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.