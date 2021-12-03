Diligence Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $133.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 164.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $6,248.50 and approximately $133.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diligence Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

