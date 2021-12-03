Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIISY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

