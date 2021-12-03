Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

