Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

