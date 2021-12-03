Ditto Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Ditto has a market cap of $2.39 million and $21,731.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00093643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.37 or 0.07951735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,387.10 or 0.99675039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.