Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $235,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

