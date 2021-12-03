Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of AB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

