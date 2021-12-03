DNB Asset Management AS Buys 224 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

