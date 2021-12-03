DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

