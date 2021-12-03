DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.