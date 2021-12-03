DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

