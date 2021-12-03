DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

