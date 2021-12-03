DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.57.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.