DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Raised to $22.00 at Northland Securities

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.