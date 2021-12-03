DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.50.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $233.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

