DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $155.50 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

