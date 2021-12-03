Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $364.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,921. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

