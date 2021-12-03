Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,915. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

