Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NYSE DG opened at $215.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.37. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

