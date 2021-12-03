Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.72

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 80314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

