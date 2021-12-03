Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.