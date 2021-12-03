Domani Wealth LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $47.41 on Friday, reaching $624.47. 70,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

