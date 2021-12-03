Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.62. 83,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

