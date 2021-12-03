Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

DIS traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 206,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,697. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.70. The company has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

