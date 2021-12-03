Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 16,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.83. Domo has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

