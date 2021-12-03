Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. Domo has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domo by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Domo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

