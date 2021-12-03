Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.30)-($1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock traded down $16.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,216. Domo has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.