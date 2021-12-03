Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 106.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First American Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 219.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

