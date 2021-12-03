Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after acquiring an additional 197,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

