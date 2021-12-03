Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $328,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

