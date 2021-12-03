Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.61 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

