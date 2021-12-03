Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $815,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

