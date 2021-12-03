Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

